CV Anand assumes charge as Hyderabad Police Commissioner

Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer C V Anand assumed charge as Hyderabad City Police Commissioner at the city police commissioner office at Basheerbagh on Saturday.

He expressed his happiness for being appointed as Commissioner of Hyderabad, where he was grown up.

Speaking to the media, Anand said his top priority is to ensure safety and security to the people of the City.

"I am happy to take charge as the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police. The city is well known for its Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb, it is our first priority to ensure law and order prevails," he said.

Hyderabad CP said that as there is a threat of the Omicron virus, people should take precautions and follow the safety protocols during the new year celebrations.

As per the government directions and health authorities protocols, we will take up the enforcement, said the newly appointed City Commissioner.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor