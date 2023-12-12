CVoter Survey: Majority wants restoration of statehood, early elections in J&K

New Delhi, Dec 12 An exclusive survey conducted by CVoter soon after the Supreme Court verdict upheld the abrogation of Article 370 reveals that a big majority of the respondents want not only restoration of full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, but also early Assembly elections in J&K.

Since August 5, 2019, Jammu & Kashmir has been administered as a Union Territory by the Centre with Ladakh also becoming a separate UT.

According to data from the CVoter survey, 64 per cent of the respondents overall are of the opinion that the UT of Jammu & Kashmir should again become a full-fledged state. Even within Jammu & Kashmir, 73 per cent in the Jammu region and 71 per cent in the Kashmir Valley share the same view.

A majority also want early Assembly elections to be held in J&K. Overall, three-fourth of the respondents say that Assembly elections should be held immediately or along with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Within J&K, four-fifth of the respondents in the Jammu region want early Assembly elections, while three-fourth in the Kashmir Valley share the same view.

Since 1952, Article 370 and Article 35 were operational in Jammu & Kashmir, giving the state a unique and special identity along with substantive powers to choose which laws passed by the Indian Parliament would be implemented in the state.

On August 5, 2019, soon after winning a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections, the current regime passed a Bill in both the Houses of the Parliament abrogating Article 370.

More than 20 petitions challenging the decision were filed in the Supreme Court, which clubbed them together.

On Monday, a five-judge bench passed a unanimous verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor