CVoter Survey: Majority wants restoration of statehood, early elections in J&K
By IANS | Published: December 12, 2023 06:45 PM2023-12-12T18:45:36+5:302023-12-12T18:50:12+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 12 An exclusive survey conducted by CVoter soon after the Supreme Court verdict upheld the abrogation of Article 370 reveals that a big majority of the respondents want not only restoration of full statehood in Jammu and Kashmir, but also early Assembly elections in J&K.
Since August 5, 2019, Jammu & Kashmir has been administered as a Union Territory by the Centre with Ladakh also becoming a separate UT.
According to data from the CVoter survey, 64 per cent of the respondents overall are of the opinion that the UT of Jammu & Kashmir should again become a full-fledged state. Even within Jammu & Kashmir, 73 per cent in the Jammu region and 71 per cent in the Kashmir Valley share the same view.
A majority also want early Assembly elections to be held in J&K. Overall, three-fourth of the respondents say that Assembly elections should be held immediately or along with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Within J&K, four-fifth of the respondents in the Jammu region want early Assembly elections, while three-fourth in the Kashmir Valley share the same view.
Since 1952, Article 370 and Article 35 were operational in Jammu & Kashmir, giving the state a unique and special identity along with substantive powers to choose which laws passed by the Indian Parliament would be implemented in the state.
On August 5, 2019, soon after winning a massive mandate in the Lok Sabha elections, the current regime passed a Bill in both the Houses of the Parliament abrogating Article 370.
More than 20 petitions challenging the decision were filed in the Supreme Court, which clubbed them together.
On Monday, a five-judge bench passed a unanimous verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370.
