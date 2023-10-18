CVoter survey reveals wide support for Israel in India

New Delhi, Oct 18 An exclusive survey conducted by CVoter on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas reveals growing support for Israel in India.

Traditionally, India has publicly supported the cause of an independent homeland for Palestinians and that remains official policy.

When asked about whom India should support, about 42 per cent of the respondents were of the opinion that it should completely support Israel, while just 17 per cent say India should completely support Palestine.

When asked about their personal support, close to a majority (48 per cent) were in favour of Israel, while less than one fourth were in favour of Palestine.

Further, a clear majority (50.3 per cent ) of the respondents support Israeli actions to bomb Hamas targets in Palestine while more than one third oppose the actions.

In addition, if asked what they would do if India backed Israel, 54 per cent of the respondents said they will support the move while half that proportion (27 per cent ) said they will oppose it.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine took on horrific proportions on October 7 when more than a 1,000 Hamas terrorists attacked a music festival and Israeli neighbourhoods near the Gaza border.

Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,300 Israeli civilians in cold blood. There has been gruesome evidence of elderly citizens and babies being slaughtered.

Hamas has taken 200 Israeli and people from other countries as hostage.

Palestinians living in Gaza Strip have been suffering grievously as Israeli forces have launched repeated airstrikes on suspected Hamas locations.

Thousands of Palestinians, including hundreds of children have been killed.

There has been growing clamour for a humane solution whereby more innocent lives are not lost in this aging conflict.

Hamas is a globally designated terrorist organisation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor