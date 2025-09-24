CWC discusses Manipur issue at Patna meeting, state leaders demand fresh Assembly polls

Imphal/Patna, Sep 24 The issues relating to the ethnic turmoil in Manipur were deliberated in an extended Congress Working Committee meeting held in Patna on Wednesday, and party leaders from the state demanded the immediate dissolution of the state Assembly and holding of fresh elections, a Congress leader said.

The Congress leader in Imphal said that the extended CWC, presided over by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, with all top leaders of the party from across the country present, had Manipur represented by state party chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh and Congress Legislature Party Leader Okram Ibobi Singh.

In the extended CWC meeting, the state party chief raised the issues of the continuing violence in Manipur and placed some proposals before the party's highest decision-making body.

In his short deliberation, he highlighted that even after more than 29 months, there is still no solution to the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Meghachandra Singh "exposed the failure of the BJP’s double engine government in restoring peace, normalcy, and trust among different communities" in the state.

He reiterated that the state unit is committed to undertaking the state-wide ‘Peace March’ in order to lead in restoring peace and harmony in the state and further demanded the immediate dissolution of the Assembly and fresh elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Manipur was merely symbolic and cosmetic as it offered no hope, no assurance, and no solution to the people, Meghachandra Singh said.

The Congress Working Committee, finally, adopted the resolution on Manipur, reading: "After presiding over the collapse of state and society in Manipur for over two and a half years, the Prime Minister visited the state – but again failed to summon the moral courage to meaningfully engage with the people, giving them no more than five hours of his time. The Union Government’s silence, inaction, and complicity have created a climate where perpetrators of hate and violence are emboldened."

Later, speaking to the media in Patna, Meghachandra Singh reiterated his demand for immediate dissolution of the Manipur Assembly and fresh elections in the state, as the President’s Rule had completely failed to restore peace and normalcy in the state. He also shared the seriousness of the party in bringing peace to Manipur by holding a state-wide peace march in the state.

Taking to his X account, he expressed his gratitude to party President Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, General Secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh and the entire members of the extended Congress Working Committee for including Manipur in the CWC resolutions.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N Biren Singh from the Chief Minister’s post. The 60-member Manipur Assembly, which, after the promulgation of the President’s Rule, has been put under suspended animation, has a tenure till 2027.

