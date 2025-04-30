Cyber attack thwarted! Pakistan targets Indian Army sites, fails miserably: Sources

New Delhi, April 30 After the Pakistani Army failed on the ground following their violation of the Ceasefire Agreement on April 29 along the International Border in the Pargwal Sector of Jammu, the neighbouring army has resorted to cyber attacks against India.

“The violation of the ceasefire follows a pattern of increased unprovoked firing and infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) to which the Indian Army responded fiercely. Failing to succeed on the ground, Pakistan has now turned to cyberwarfare,” highly placed defence sources told IANS.

The defence sources informed that over the past week, Pakistani cyber operators targeted Indian military-related websites, including those of the Army Nursing College, Army Public Schools, Army Welfare Housing Organisation, Army Welfare Placement Organisation and others.

“Pakistan utterly failed to breach critical Indian Army cyber infrastructure due to our strong security protocols. Their attacks on platforms meant for women, children, and veterans reveal the moral decay in Pakistan’s strategic thinking,” the source said.

They said that this combination of terrorism, border aggression, and cyber attacks reflects a broader pattern of state-sponsored hostility.

On ceasefire violations, the sources said that Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire agreement 15 times in addition to 2651 instances of minor small arms firing in 2025.

“Pakistan abetted three infiltration attempts wherein seven terrorists were killed. We have effectively responded to these provocations while maintaining our commitment to restraint,” the sources said.

Two flag meetings between Indian and Pakistani military officials at Poonch have also been held over the ceasefire violations.

“These meetings were convened on the behest of India to tell the Pakistan Army to abstain from infiltration attempts and ceasefire violations. The Indian side has also conveyed its warning in the weekly hotline talks between the two DGMOs every Tuesday,” sources said.

On the Pahalgam attack, the defence sources said that Pakistan attempted to label the incident a “false flag” operation by India.

“Pakistan’s narrative collapsed under the weight of truth when their own Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, admitted in an interview to a British news outlet on April 26 that Pakistan had been supporting terrorists for over 30 years,” they said.

Tension between the two neighbouring countries ran high following the terror attack in Pahalgam in which over 20 civilians were killed, mostly tourists, on April 22.

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, had to cut short his Saudi visit in the wake of the terror attack. He has vowed to teach the terrorist a lesson.

On April 16, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, delivered a radical rhetoric-laden address to a conclave of overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad, which was followed by the anti-India tirade by a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader in Khaigala, Rawalkot (PoK) on April 18.

The defence sources said that even though almost all the world leaders have condemned the Pahalgam attack, however, India’s patience is being tested, but the country has maintained restraint as of now.

“This restraint of ours should not be mistaken for weakness,” they said.

The sources added that Pakistan’s duplicity is now in full view of the international community.

“As we contemplate our next steps, we do it from a position of strength, backed by truth, international support, and a firm resolve to protect our people,” the source said.

