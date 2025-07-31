Cyber slavery: 'Job Abroad' offers may trap you into cybercrime, warns Rajasthan Police

Jaipur, July 31 Rajasthan Police on Thursday issued a serious warning about the rising threat of cyber slavery — a dangerous form of cybercrime targeting educated and tech-savvy youth. Victims are lured abroad with lucrative job offers and later forced into cyber fraud operations.

Cyber slavery, also known as digital slavery is an organised crime where individuals are exploited through digital means for labour or other purposes, often under coercive or deceptive conditions.

While traditional forms of slavery involve physical captivity, cyber slavery occurs in the virtual realm, where individuals are manipulated, controlled, and exploited through various online channels.

Issuing a warning, Rajasthan Police on Thursday said that criminal syndicates have been snatching passports, forcing Indians into cyber fraud in Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and hence the DGP has advised verification via the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) website.

SP Cyber Crime, Shantanu Kumar Singh, revealed that cybercriminals are targeting young professionals with fake IT job offers in South-East Asian countries like Laos, Myanmar, and Cambodia.

Once the victims arrive, their passports and identity documents are confiscated, and they are physically and mentally held hostage. They are then coerced into executing cyber fraud schemes, particularly targeting Indian citizens.

The MEA, along with various law enforcement agencies, is actively working to dismantle these international criminal networks.

Rajasthan Police in its advisory has issued the following precautions for the public to follow in order to prevent falling into such traps overseas.

The first precaution in the advisory by the Rajasthan Police clearly states that people should apply for jobs in foreign countries only through recruitment agents registered with the MEA.

Also, if there are any suspicious job links, messages, or unusual activity on platforms like email, WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, or Facebook, these should be reported to the authorities immediately via cyber helpline numbers: 1930, 9256001930, 9257510100 and through National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: https://cybercrime.gov.in

In its advisory, the Rajasthan Police has appealed to citizens to stay vigilant and aware, and to help protect themselves and others from falling victim to this growing international cybercrime menace.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor