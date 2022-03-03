Cyberabad Police nabs gang conspiring to assassinate Telangana minister, 8 held

Cyberabad Police has foiled a conspiracy to assassinate Telangana Excise Minister Srinivas Goud and arrested the eight persons.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra explained the events that led to the arrest of the accused.

"Two people named Farooq and Hyder Ali were attacked on February 25 by Nagaraj and others. However, Farooq and Hyder Ali escaped and went to the police. Later, a case was registered. During the investigation, the names of Yadayya, Nagraj and Vishwanath came out. The three were arrested on February 26. Nagraj said that others, including Raghavendra Raju, had conspired to assassinate someone."

Ravindra further said that it was learned that Raghavendra Raju, Munnur Ravi and Madhusoodhan Raju were in Delhi.

"Their location was traced and it was found to be at the residence of former MP Jitender Reddy's servant quarters. They were arrested in Delhi and brought to Hyderabad. The shelter was arranged by Jitender Reddy's driver, PA Raju. The pistol was seized from Raghavendra Raju and the revolver was seized from Munnur Ravi."

"While questioning Raghavendra Raju, it was learned that he conspired to assassinate Minister Srinivas Goud. Raghavendra Raju first came in contact with Farooq. He offered to pay Rs 15 crore if the minister was killed. Raghavendra Raju and Madhusudhan Raju are the main financiers. We will take them into custody and gather more details. A total of eight members have been arrested," the Cyberabad CP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

