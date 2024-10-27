Cyberabad Police raid farmhouse of KTR’s brother-in-law

Hyderabad, Oct 27 The Cyberabad police conducted a raid on a farmhouse allegedly belonging to a brother-in-law of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao, following information that a rave party was organised there.

Narsingi Police, Special Operations Team (SOT) and Excise officials conducted the raid on the farmhouse in Janwada on the outskirts of Hyderabad on the intervening night of October 26 and 27.

According to police, the party was held at the farmhouse of Raja Pakala, brother-in-law of KTR, as the BRS leader and former minister Rama Rao is popularly known.

There were 21 male and 14 female participants in the party. Police said one of the male participants in the party tested positive for cocaine.

The police also found illegal liquor at the premises. The officials found seven unauthorised foreign liquor bottles. The total quantity of the liquor was 10.5 litres. Ten loose Indian liquor bottles were also found.

The premises were checked with a sniffer dog. On suspicion, the officials checked the male participants in the party with drug kits. One person, identified as Vijay Madduri, tested positive for cocaine. He was sent to the hospital for a blood test and a case was registered against him under section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Mokila Police Station.

According to police, there was no permission for liquor from the Excise department.

The party was hosted by Raj Pakala. He did not obtain an Excise license for serving liquor. Hence, a case is registered against him under sections 34 A, 34 (1) r/w 9 of the Excise Act by the State Excise Task Force, police said.

Police and the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau have intensified their operations in recent months to curb the drug menace. They have been focusing on hotels, pubs, bars and farmhouses in and around Hyderabad.

