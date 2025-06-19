Cybercrime complaints surge in Chennai, Rs 218 crore lost in first five months

Chennai, June 19 Financial cybercrimes are on the rise in Chennai, with residents losing a staggering Rs 218.5 crore to fraudsters between January and May 2025.

According to Greater Chennai Police, the number of cybercrime complaints during this period stood at 4,357 -- nearly 500 more than the 3,888 cases recorded in the same period last year.

Despite the growing number of incidents, city police managed to freeze Rs 48 crore from the stolen amount and successfully returned Rs 10.45 crore to victims after completing the legal process. In comparison, Rs 182 crore was lost during the same period in 2024, of which only Rs 6.52 crore was recovered.

Police said the improved recovery this year was possible due to a July 2024 directive from the Madras High Court, which clarified that registration of a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) alone is sufficient for initiating the reversal of frozen funds.

Chennai Police, acting on this order, have streamlined the process to assist victims more effectively. However, officials emphasised that quick reporting remains critical.

“The golden hour -- the first few hours after the fraud -- is crucial for freezing the stolen amount and improving the chances of recovery,” said an official statement.

So far this year, 59 people have been arrested in connection with financial cybercrimes -- 42 from Tamil Nadu and the remaining 17 from other states.

The most common types of fraud reported include online trading scams, digital arrest scams (where fraudsters pose as law enforcement officers), and fake part-time job offers.

Victims have often lost several lakhs of rupees in these scams.

In response, the Chennai Police have intensified public awareness campaigns, targeting students, employees, and the general public.

Initiatives include educational sessions at institutions, workplace outreach, and public service short films featuring Tamil actors Yogi Babu and Ashok Selvan.

City Police Commissioner A. Arun appealed to the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

For financial frauds, citizens should call the helpline 1930 or lodge a complaint through www.cybercrime.gov.in or visit the nearest cybercrime police station. “Timely action can make all the difference in catching the fraudsters and recovering your money,” the Commissioner said.

