Cycle of violence continues in Manipur, but for BJP situation normal: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 6 Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday slammed the government after curfew was imposed in all five districts of Imphal valley in Manipur, saying that the cycle of violence continued in the northeastern state even after four months but for the BJP's double engine government the situation is 'normal'.Taking a swipe at the Centre amid the preparations of G20 in the national capital which are in full swing, Ramesh in a post on X said, "G20 is happening in New Delhi while all 5 districts of Imphal Valley will be under full curfew for the next 5 days. The cycle of violence continues even after 4 months, but for Modi Sarkar’s (government's) double engine Sarkar (government) the situation is ‘normal’ in Manipur."

His remarks came after curfew was imposed in all five districts of Imphal Valley for the next five days as a preventive measure.

Apprehending serious law and order problems, the Manipur government has cancelled curfew relaxations in Meitei-dominated five valley districts on Wednesday and massive security measures were put in place in view of the protest march called by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI).

The COCOMI, an umbrella body of the Meitei community, and its women wing, called the protest march on Wednesday to remove an Army barricade at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district, a few kilometres away from tribal-dominated Churachandpur district.

Officials said that a full curfew was clamped in all the five valley districts -- Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East and a huge contingent of security forces were deployed in different districts as a preventive measure from Tuesday evening.

For the past many weeks, curfew was relaxed in all the five valley districts from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Violent ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

--IANSaks/dpb

