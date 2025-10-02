Cyclone Alert! Bay of Bengal Storm to Hit Odisha-Andhra Coast; Warnings Issued Amid Durga Visarjan 2025

A low-pressure belt over the Bay of Bengal has now intensified into a cyclone and is rapidly moving in the north-northwest direction towards the coast. According to the latest update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to make landfall along the Odisha and adjoining Andhra Pradesh coastlines by tonight (October 2, 2025). When it strikes, wind speeds are expected to reach around 75 km per hour in the affected areas. The alert comes even as Durga Puja immersion processions are underway in several eastern states, raising concerns about safety amid worsening weather conditions. The IMD has further predicted that on October 3, wind speeds may reduce to about 45–55 km per hour, but the impact of the storm will continue for several days.

The weather department has indicated that the cyclone is expected to hit the Gopalpur and Paradip coasts. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall warnings have been issued for Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, eastern Madhya Pradesh, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. From Wednesday itself, heavy rains have already started lashing the coastal and southern parts of Odisha. The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for all 30 districts of the state today. To handle the situation, the Odisha government has immediately deployed staff and essential equipment in vulnerable districts. Against this backdrop, the IMD has strongly advised fishermen not to venture into the sea near the Odisha coast until October 3.