Cyclone 'Biparjoy' to impact 12 Rajasthan districts

Jaipur, June 13 The impact of cyclone 'Biparjoy' will be visible in Rajasthan from June 15, said the Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday.

The cyclone impact will be seen in 12 districts. A warning has been issued in this regard, said the weather department.

In view of the intensity of the cyclone, the Railways has partially and fully cancelled the operation of more than a dozen trains going from Rajasthan to Porbandar, Bhuj, Okha, and Gandhidham in Gujarat.

According to the weather department, this cyclone will hit Gujarat and Pakistan on Wednesday evening or in the morning of June 15. After hitting the coast, this cyclone will convert into a deep depression over parts of Gujarat and a low-pressure area over southwest parts of Rajasthan. Due to its effect, there will be heavy rain in these areas for a day or two. There is very less possibility of damage due to this cyclone in Rajasthan.

According to experts, the wind speed of this cyclone will also reduce by the time it reaches Rajasthan, but due to the high moisture level, heavy rain (from 60 to 100 mm) may occur at many places for two days.

Radheshyam Sharma, director of the Meteorological Center, Jaipur, said that on June 15, due to the effect of this system, the activities of thunderstorms and rain will start only after noon.

"On June 16, heavy rain can be seen at some places in the districts of Jodhpur and Udaipur division. During this, the winds will blow at the speed of 45 to 55 KM per hour in South-Western Rajasthan. On June 17 also, the effect of this system will be seen in the form of heavy rain in some parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions.

