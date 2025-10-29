Cyclone damages crops over 2.14 lakh acres, 2,294 km of roads in Andhra

Amaravati, Oct 29 Severe cyclone Montha, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Wednesday, affected 18 lakh people, damaged crops over an area of 2.14 lakh acres and 2,294 km roads of the Roads and Buildings department, according to the initial assessment by the government.

Two people lost their lives due to the cyclone, while 42 heads of cattle were killed.

A total of 1.16 lakh people were provided shelter in 1,209 relief camps in the affected districts.

According to officials, the cyclone affected 18 lakh people in a total of 249 mandals, 1,434 villages, and 48 municipalities in the state.

Officials briefed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that the crop was damaged in 2.14 lakh acres in 1,825 villages of 304 mandals. Paddy, cotton, maize, and millet crops on more than 1.45 lakh acres were submerged. A total of 78,796 farmers were affected by heavy rains.

Roads to a length of 2,294 km belonging to the Roads and Buildings departments were damaged, causing a loss of Rs 1,424 crore. Several Panchayat Raj roads, 14 bridges and culverts were also damaged.

The Water Supply Department suffered losses of Rs 36 crore, while the losses to the Irrigation Department are estimated at Rs 16.45 crore.

The Chief Minister was informed that floodwater is overflowing 297 roads, and measures were being taken to divert the water.

A total of 380 trees fell on the roads, and the authorities have removed them.

The Chief Minister, who earlier visited cyclone-affected Konaseema district and also made an aerial survey of the affected areas, directed officials to restore power supply and roads immediately.

The CM wanted rice and essential commodities to be distributed to families in the rehabilitation centres quickly.

Officials told the Chief Minister that the rains had subsided in the state after the cyclone crossed the coast.

Earlier, Naidu visited cyclone-affected Udelarevu in Konaseema district. He visited a relief camp, interacted with people and distributed essential commodities.

The Chief Minister, who also saw the damaged crops, assured that enumeration of the losses was underway.

Stating that he saw many cyclones and crises, he said that this time, the state-level official machinery, district administration and public representatives worked together to help people.

He claimed that due to preparedness, they were able to effectively tackle the situation. "Except for two deaths, there was no other loss of human life," he said

The Chief Minister said Nellore, Prakasam and Bapatla districts were affected by heavy rains, while in some districts, damages were caused by strong winds.

