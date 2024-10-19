Cyclone Dana: Heavy Rainfall Forecasted for Southern West Bengal and Coastal Regions; Landfall Expected Between October 24 To 26

Cyclone Dana has formed in the Bay of Bengal, prompting warnings from the Meteorological Department about its potential impact. The cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall across southern West Bengal and South India, with the possibility of making landfall between October 24 and 26. The area's most likely to be affected include India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

In the meantime, South India has already been grappling with heavy rains that have disrupted daily life. Regions from Chennai to Bangalore and Pondicherry to Thiruvananthapuram have experienced continuous downpours over the past few days, with more rainfall expected in Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha in the coming days.

The last 24 hours have seen moderate to heavy rainfall in various parts of South India, including North Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Rainfall has also been reported in some areas of Northeast India, Jharkhand, and Bihar. Over the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is anticipated in North Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, and Kerala, as well as in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, parts of Jharkhand, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Also Read: Telangana HC dismisses petitions for postponing Group-I Mains exam

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, advising residents to take precautions as the cyclone approaches and to stay updated on weather alerts.