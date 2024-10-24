Cyclone Dana likely to bring rain, strong winds to 19 Bihar districts

Patna, Oct 24 Cyclone Dana, which is expected to hit the Odisha coast on Thursday, will have a partial impact on the weather of Bihar as well, said the weather department here.

Cyclone Dana is intensifying and moving toward Odisha, where it is expected to make landfall in the night till the morning of Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that winds in Odisha could reach speeds of up to 120 km per hour as the cyclone hits the coast. The impact of the storm will also extend to West Bengal and further inland to Bihar.

In Bihar, the effect will be seen in the form of strong winds, rainfall, and thunderstorms, with the possibility of lightning. Winds in some parts of the state could reach 40 to 50 km/h, and residents have been advised to take precautions, particularly those living in more vulnerable structures like slums and kutcha houses.

According to the Patna office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 19 districts in Bihar could feel the effects of the cyclone, which will bring strong winds accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall.

The districts under alert include Kishanganj, Araria, Purnea, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Supaul, Jamui, Munger, Saharsa, Araria, Banka, and Madhepura, among others. Even the state capital, Patna, is likely to experience some storm effect, with weather changes likely between October 24 and October 26.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for most of the region, with possible disruptions due to high winds and rainfall. Additionally, the cyclone's aftermath may trigger a drop in temperatures, signalling the onset of colder weather in the state.

Precautionary measures are advised for the affected districts, especially in terms of staying indoors during the cyclone and avoiding travel during periods of heavy rain and strong winds.

In addition to these direct impacts, the storm could cause disruptions in Bihar, including power outages and damage to vulnerable structures. The IMD has advised people in these areas to remain cautious and take necessary precautions, particularly in avoiding outdoor exposure during heavy winds and thunderstorms.

As a preventive measure, the Indian Railways has cancelled multiple trains between October 24 and October 29 due to the cyclone's potential impact. The Patna Puri Special train scheduled for October 24 is among the 19 trains that have been cancelled.

