Cyclone Ditwah Live Tracker Map: Red Alert in Four Tamil Nadu Districts as Cyclonic Storm Moves Closer; Check Real-Time Updates

The cyclonic storm Ditwah has begun moving towards the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh coasts, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). In its latest bulletin, IMD said, storm is over coastal Sri Lanka and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal.

The weather department said cyclone Ditwah moved northwestwards with a speed of 8 kmph during the last 6 hours and lay centred at 11.30 pm on Friday, November 27. The storm is near latitude 7.9°N and longitude 81.3°E, about 8 km northwest of Batticaloa in Sri Lanka, 80 km south of Trincomalee, 200 km north-northeast of Hambantota, 480 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 580 km south-southeast of Chennai.

The weather bureau said that by November 30, 2025, early morning, the cyclonic storm to move north-northwestwards across the Sri Lanka coast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and will reach over the southwest Bay of Bengal near North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Ditwah Live Tracker Map on Windy

Check the real time location of Cyclone Ditwah on Windy.com with help of satellite technology. The live tracking map provies you the exact movemnt of the cyclonic circulation, weather and wind speed in the region.

Red Alert in Tamil Nadu Districts

Thunderstorms, along with heavy rainfall and high tides, are expected in the coastal areas of the Tamil Nadu districts over the next few days. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai forecasted that the storm is not develop into a severe cyclonic storm.

"It (Ditwah) is currently being treated as a cyclonic storm. Forecasts do not, at present, upgrade it to a severe cyclone," the RMC chief said, according to PTI. However, a red alert has been issued in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai until Sunday, November 30 as heavy to very heavy rainfall of over 20 cm is expected.

Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Chengalpattu are under orange alert as very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm likely in these districts. As per the regional weather department, gale winds could reach 60–80 kmph with gusts up to 90 kmph, while outer bands are likely to experience winds of 35–45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, Hindustan Times reported.

The fishermen's community has been advised not to venture into the sea for the next five days. The IMD also advised to completely avoid.