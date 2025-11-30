Cyclone Ditwah Update: Storm 80 km Off Tamil Nadu–Puducherry Coastline, Heavy Rains Lash Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Cyclonic Storm Ditwah remains positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal, close to the north Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline. According to IMD, the storm shifted slightly northward at a speed of 7 kmph and as of 11:30 am on November 30, 2025, was located nearly 100 km east-southeast of Cuddalore and Puducherry, and 170 km from Chennai. The cyclone’s nearest point to land is around 80 km. Forecasts indicate that it will continue moving northwards, staying parallel to the coastline during the next 24 hours. Doppler Weather Radars in Chennai and Karaikal are monitoring the system.

Heavy Rainfall and Casualties in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu continues to face intense rainfall as Cyclone Ditwah influences weather conditions across multiple districts. State authorities confirmed three deaths caused by rain-related incidents as downpours persisted throughout Sunday. The weather bureau stated that the cyclone would continue tracking close to the northern coastline and Puducherry over the next day. Coastal areas including the Cauvery delta region, Nagapattinam and Ramanathapuram remain severely affected. Several neighbourhoods in Rameswaram and Nagapattinam have experienced extensive flooding, hampering daily activities and disrupting transport movement as emergency teams work round the clock.

Sri Lanka Suffers Severe Damage and Casualties

Sri Lanka continues rescue, evacuation, and relief operations after Cyclone Ditwah caused widespread rainfall, flash floods and landslides across the country. Authorities confirmed over 200 fatalities as of Sunday evening, while more than 218 individuals remain missing. Data released by the Disaster Management Centre shows nearly 10 lakh residents across over 2.7 lakh families have been impacted. India is actively assisting Sri Lanka with urgent relief measures, deploying teams from the National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Air Force. Rescue personnel are operating under emergency conditions as efforts intensify to provide shelter, medical support, and food to affected families.

India Sends Humanitarian Aid to Colombo

Humanitarian assistance from India escalated on Sunday as the Indian Air Force’s C-130J aircraft reached Colombo at 10 am loaded with essential relief material. Authorities said the aircraft may also evacuate stranded Indian nationals if required. India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar acknowledged ongoing coordination between Indian agencies and Sri Lankan officials, highlighting the swift deployment of rescue teams. The collaboration aims to accelerate aid distribution and life-saving operations following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The National Disaster Response Force continues working alongside Sri Lankan emergency units to support displaced citizens and strengthen ongoing rehabilitation measures in the cyclone-hit nation.