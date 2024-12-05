Cyclone Fengal impact: TN's three villages remain cut off

Chennai, Dec 5 Cyclone Fengal, which caused widespread destruction across many districts in Tamil Nadu, has subsided. However, three villages -- Kuppam Kandigai, Kaliyanur, and Melvilagam -- situated along the banks of the Kosasthalaiyar River in Tiruvallur district, remain cut off, said officials on Thursday

The heavy rains and subsequent floods washed away the causeway that served as their primary means of crossing the river.

The release of surplus water from the Ammapalli Dam in Andhra Pradesh triggered flooding in the Kosasthalaiyar, which washed away the causeway in Kuppam Kandigai on Sunday.

With the causeway destroyed, over 200 families and 60 school students in Kuppam Kandigai, Kaliyanur, and Melvilagam now face two difficult choices: use a dangerous railway bridge to cross the river or remain confined to their homes.

At least 20 children from Melvilagam, who attend the Government Higher Secondary School in Vidaiyur and a private school, have been forced to miss classes. “I am unable to attend school even though my mid-term exams are scheduled to begin on December 9,” said a Class 10 student from the village.

Residents of Kaliyanur and Melvilagam say they face similar hardships every monsoon when the Kosasthalaiyar River overflows.

Construction of a bridge across the river in Kaliyanur began in 2016-17 but remains incomplete.

“Last year, a few students fell from the incomplete bridge while trying to climb across using a rope,” said Angamuthu from Vidaiyur. Nemiliagaram Panchayat President Vijayalakshmi Damodaran stated that work on the bridge at Melvilagam has also been left unfinished.

Tiruvallur MLA V.G. Rajendran assured residents that a tender would soon be floated to construct a new bridge to replace the damaged causeway. He also added that the ongoing construction of the two bridges across the Kosasthalaiyar River would be completed soon.

Meanwhile, vegetable farmers are severely affected as the destroyed causeway forces them to take a longer route through Perambakkam to reach Tiruvallur and sell their produce. Residents expressed frustration over the delay in constructing the bridges, which remain partially built. The bridges in Vidaiyur meant to connect Kaliyanur and Melvilagam to the Tiruvallur district headquarters, remain unfinished, leaving the villagers in distress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor