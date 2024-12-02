Cyclone Fengal: MK Stalin requests PM Modi to sanction Rs 2000 crore interim relief

Chennai, Dec 2 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a release of Rs 2000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Funds (NDRF) as an interim relief for the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts following massive devastation by Cyclone Fengal.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister highlighted that the torrential rains, coupled with heavy winds, wreaked havoc across various districts in Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the calamity resulted in the loss of 12 lives, inundation of 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, destruction of 1,649 kilometres of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, and 997 transformers.

Cyclone Fengal has also damaged 9,576 kilometres of roads, 1,847 culverts, and 417 tanks, besides causing extensive damage to infrastructure, houses, and huts.

“The deluge has caused extensive disruptions, inundating vast areas, displacing populations, and severely impacting infrastructure and livelihoods. A total of 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals have been adversely affected by this calamity,” the Chief Minister said.

He further added that the districts of Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi, in particular, received rainfall equivalent to an entire season’s average — more than 50 cm — in a single day, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to infrastructure and crops.

After detailing the steps taken by the State government to mitigate the aftermath of the calamity, Stalin said the initial assessment by the State estimates that Rs 2,475 crore is required for temporary restoration efforts.

“Despite our best efforts, the scale of this disaster has overwhelmed the State’s resources, and we urgently need financial assistance to manage the fallout of this natural disaster. Given the magnitude of destruction and the urgent need for restoration, I humbly request the immediate release of an interim relief amounting to Rs2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund,” the Chief Minister said.

He further said that this assistance would significantly aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to depute a central team at the earliest to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damages.

Stalin has also requested the Centre to extend further financial assistance to address the unprecedented adverse impact on infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods in the affected districts.

