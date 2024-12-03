Cyclone Fengal: Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress Workers To Help Administration in Relief Work

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday described the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu as "devastating" and called on Congress workers in the state to assist the administration in relief efforts wherever possible. Cyclone Fengal, which began as a low-pressure area on November 23, has caused severe destruction across 14 districts of Tamil Nadu.

"Devastating news of Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost loved ones during this tragedy. My thoughts are also with those whose homes and property have been damaged." I urge all Congress workers in the state to step forward and help the administration in relief efforts wherever possible, Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Initially, Cyclone Fengal brought heavy rainfall to the districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai. Subsequently, districts including Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram experienced extremely heavy rainfall. When the cyclone made landfall on December 1, districts such as Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, and Tiruvannamalai suffered extensive damage to roads and electricity lines, with wind speeds reaching up to 90 km/hr.

It also caused heavy inundation and damage in the interior districts of Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupathur. Sixty-nine lakh families and 1.5 crore people were adversely affected by this calamity.