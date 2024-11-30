Cyclone Fengal: TN deploys 16 disaster relief teams

Chennai, Nov 30 The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) has deployed three disaster relief teams for Chennai and 13 teams for other districts affected by Cyclone Fengal.

The TNSDMA has urged residents to avoid visiting beaches, amusement parks, and recreational events.

To address the impact of heavy rains, the Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Department has established 2,229 relief centres in areas under heavy rain warnings.

Currently, 471 people from 164 families have been relocated to relief camps in the Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Authorities have stated that they are prepared for additional evacuations if necessary.

In a public safety advisory, the state government has requested IT companies to allow employees to work from home.

Public transport services on East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) were temporarily suspended from Saturday afternoon.

Residents have been strongly advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

Parks and beaches in Chennai and adjoining districts will remain closed today.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor, R. Priya, has assured the public that the civic body is fully prepared to manage the cyclone and its associated heavy rains.

The GCC has issued warnings against standing or parking vehicles under trees during heavy rains.

Several subways in the city, including RBI Subway, Sundaram Point, Rangarajapuram, Palavanthangal, and Gengu Reddy, have been closed due to waterlogging.

Light vehicles are prohibited in Duraiswamy and Madley subways. Roads such as Prakasam Salai, G.P. Road, Ritherdon Road, and Alagappa Road have also been closed.

The city and its surrounding areas are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall due to the effects of Cyclone Fengal. The GCC has reported water stagnation in 12 subways across Chennai.

