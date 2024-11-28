Cyclone Fengal Update: Cyclonic Strom to Cross Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coasts Between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram On November 30

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that cyclone Fengal would cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on November 30 between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram as a deep depression with a wind speed of 50-60 mph gusting to 70 mph.

According to the IMD's latest bulletin, a deep depression forming over the Southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards with a speed of 2 kmph during the past 06 hours. It is located near latitude 9.1°N and longitude 82.1°E, about 110 km east-northeast of Trincomalee.

IMD said there is a possibility of marginal intensification of the deep depression into a Cyclonic Storm with wind speeds 65-75 mph gusting to 85 kmph over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the evening of November 28 (Thursday) to the morning of November 29 2024 (Friday).

The weather department has issued heavy rain alerts in Tamil Nadu to December 1. Yellow alert for Chennai for November 28 and 30. Orange alerts for neighbouring districts like Kancheepuram and Puducherry will also see intense rainfall. The cyclonic storm Fengal is likely to weaken before the landfall near Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast on November 30.

#WATCH | IMD has issued a warning to fishermen not to venture out into the sea as the Deep Depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the evening of 28th November to morning of 29th November



IMD has issued a warning to fishermen not to venture out into the sea. The Deep Depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm from the evening of November 28th to the morning of November 29th.