Cyclone Michaung: 8 dead, roads & subways inundated in TN

Chennai, Dec 5 At least eight people have died in Tamil Nadu due to the severe cyclonic storm Michaung, which has also led to inundation of arterial roads roads and subways in Chennai and other major cities of the state, authorities said on Tuesday.

The authorities said that families have been evacuated from the affected areas, while pregant women, children and elderly people were rescued from the danger zones.

On Tuesday morning, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conducted an inspection of the cyclone-hit regions, monitored the rescue operations and facilities extended to the affected people.

He said that the impact, in terms of loss of life, has been reduced to a great extent due to precautionary measures, systematic improvements, and comprehensive structural preparations.

He also visited a relief camp set up in Kannappar Thidal, Chennai.

Rescue and relief works are being carried out on a war footing.

Chennai was spared extensive damage due to the stormwater drain projects implemented by the DMK government.

Despite heavy rain, the damages are less compared to previous times, according to Stalin.

Approximately 5,000 workers from different parts of Tamil Nadu have been deployed to Chennai to carry out relief work.

At least 162 relief centres are currently operating across the state, with 43 of them in Chennai.

Food is beingsupplied from the 20 kitchens operational in the state capital.

Meanwhile, flight services have resumed at Chennai airport after remaining suspended on Monday to the cyclone's impact.

Airport staff have however, been advised to remain vigilant.

