Cyclone Michaung crosses Andhra coast, triggers heavy rains

Vijayawada, Dec 5 The severe cyclonic storm Michaung in the Bay of Bengal started making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast near Bapatla on Tuesday, triggering heavy rains accompanied by gales.

The sea was rough, with tidal waves lashing the coast. Met officials said the severe cyclone slightly weakened at the time of landfall. It is expected to completely cross the coast in one hour.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the cyclone will weaken into depression by Tuesday evening.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds with speeds of 100-110 kmph were lashing the coast. Trees and electric poles uprooted at some places while standing crops were damaged.

Authorities in Bapatla district have shifted people from low-lying areas near the coast to relief camps Heavy rains have been lashing Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra since Monday.

Heavy rains in Tirupati, Annamayya, Kadapa, Guntur, Nellore, Bapatla, Prakasam, Krishna and NTR districts inundated low-lying areas and damaged crops.

Several parts of Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra have been experiencing heavy rains since Monday. Many areas in Tirupati and Nellore districts recorded over 25 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

A couple of places in Tirupati and Nellore district recorded rainfall of 39 cm during the last 24 hours.

Rivulets, streams, tanks and other water bodies were overflowing. The rains have disrupted road transport at few places. Low-lying area in parts of Tirupati, Nellore, Krishna and Guntur districts were inundated.

Incessant rains were lashing Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Rajamahendravaram, Bhimavaram, Eluru, Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore and Tirupati.

Meanwhile, air services have been suspended at Rajahmundry Airport due to the cyclone. Officials said 18 flights were cancelled.

The inclement weather also affected air traffic at Visakhapatnam Airport. As many as 23 flights were cancelled.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the District Collectors, SPs and officials of various departments to be on high alert for taking up relief measures.

Holding a review meeting virtually from the Camp Office, the Chief Minister told them to treat the cyclone as a major challenge and take necessary steps to avoid loss of life and property as the cyclonic winds are expected to blow at a speed of over 110 km.

Collectors of Tirupati, SPSR Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada districts explained the relief and rescue preparedness in their respective districts.

