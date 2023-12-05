Cyclone Michaung: Death toll rises to 12, Boats and tractors used in rescue efforts in Chennai

Tragedy struck as a dozen individuals lost their lives in diverse rain-related incidents in and around the city. In response to relentless rains caused by the severe cyclonic storm Michaung looming over the north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, personnel aboard fishing boats and farm tractors were actively involved in rescuing stranded individuals on Tuesday. The city and its adjoining districts grappled with the impact of heavy rainfall on Monday.

Eleven others, who sustained injuries in rain-related incidents, were receiving treatment in various hospitals, officials said. In response to the widespread impact of heavy rainfall, multiple District Disaster Response Teams (DDRT) were mobilized to undertake relief efforts in all rain-affected areas throughout the city.

In Muthialpet locality in the city’s outskirts, 54 families were rescued, and a woman who had just given birth was relocated to a safer place from Saligramam in the city. More than 250 people from low-lying areas found refuge at a school camp in Kotturpuram. Additionally, 22 passengers stranded after their local bus got stuck in rainwater, were transferred to a relief camp set up at the Middle School in Pallavaram.

During a press conference at the Chennai Corporation headquarters on Tuesday morning, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that relief measures were being undertaken on a war footing. Stalin mentioned that across the nine affected districts, including Chennai, a total of 61,666 relief camps were established. Approximately 11 lakh food packets and one lakh milk packets have been distributed so far, he said.

The Chennai Corporation has enlisted the assistance of 5000 workers from other districts to engage in flood mitigation efforts within the city. These workers have been utilizing farm tractors and fishing boats in inundated areas, including Periamet and other parts of north Chennai, to conduct rescue operations and distribute relief materials.