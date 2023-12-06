Cyclone Michaung: Death toll rises to 17, Chennai streets waterlogged after heavy rainfall

The relentless rains triggered by Cyclone Michaung have led to severe flooding in Chennai, resulting in 17 reported fatalities. The deluge has paralyzed the city, causing chaos and disruption to normal life.

According to ANI reports, the casualties were primarily due to drowning and electrocution, with medical assistance being provided in response to ten such incidents. The impact of Cyclone Michaung, which made landfall on Tuesday, exacerbated the situation, unleashing an unrelenting downpour and inundating several areas.

According to reports, The Greater Chennai police, in a statement released on December 5, disclosed that 16 subways have been closed due to waterlogging. Additionally, 69 locations in the GCP police station area witnessed the removal of uprooted trees, contributing to the clearing of roads. Flood warnings were issued through public address systems in coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation, specifically targeting residents in low-lying areas along the Adyar River bank.

Earlier, on Tuesday, DMK MP Kanimozhi said the Tamil Nadu government is much more prepared to deal with the situation than in 2015, when incessant rains caused flooding in Chennai, causing loss of lives and property damage. "In the last two days, we had more than 33 cm of rainfall, which is much more than what we had in 2015. However, the government was better equipped to deal with the situation this time. Many people have been evacuated (from low-lying areas) and moved to (relief) shelters," Kanimozhi told ANI on Tuesday. "As many as 411 relief shelters have already been arranged. Water has also been pumped out of most of the areas and power has been restored to more than 60-70 per cent of the houses," the DMK MP added.

Despite the challenges, there is hope for relief, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a weakening trend in Cyclone Michaung. By Tuesday evening, the cyclone had weakened from a Severe Cyclonic Storm to a Cyclonic Storm, centred over south-coastal Andhra Pradesh. The IMD forecasted a further weakening as the cyclone moved nearly northwards.

"Severe Cyclonic Storm MICHAUNG weakened into a Cyclonic Storm at 1530hrs IST, lay centered at 1730hrs IST of December 5, over south-coastal Andhra Pradesh, about 25km west-northwest of Bapatla and 60 km north-northeast of Ongole. Likely to move nearly northwards & weaken further," the IMD said in a post on X.