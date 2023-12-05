Cyclone Michaung: Man misses flight, gets stuck in lift for 30 minutes

Chennai has been reeling under several rainfall with normal life being disrupted. Several parts of the city are waterlogged and without electricity as the relentless downpour paralysed daily life. On Monday, a person took to X to share his experience after he missed an early morning flight from Chennai airport amid Cyclone Michaung. Not only that, he also ended up getting stuck in the elevator of his Chennai home for about half an hour after a power cut.

"Crazy morning! Cyclone Michuang in Chennai, Uber couldn't reach our apartments due to flooding, missed the flight to Mumbai, and then when returning home - had a power cut - so stuck in the elevator for half an hour before being rescued by society people," Suryanarayan Ganesh wrote on X.

In another tweet, he thanked his Uber driver who relentlessly tried to reach his location to drive him to the airport. He wrote, ''Special shoutout to @Uber_India driver Prakash - absolute hero - tried to get to me for half hour through various routes driving almost 10 kms before I gave up, he didn't. Do rate / reward him well, I did send a tip via GPay. The app should allow rating/tips even for cancellation.''

At least five people were killed in rain-related incidents in Chennai on Monday following torrential rainfall in the city triggered by Cyclone Michaung. Cyclone Michaung, which is currently looming over west-central and coastal south Andhra Pradesh, has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, leading several areas of the city to be submerged in knee-deep water and power outages since Monday morning. Cars were swept away as floodwater flowed through the streets and the airport shut down operations for the day citing severe weather.