Cyclone Michaung: Schools and colleges shut for fifth consecutive day in Chennai

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a continued holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, citing ongoing relief efforts in areas severely impacted by Cyclone Michaung-induced rains. Widespread waterlogging and a shortage of essential commodities persist in various parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts. The city has witnessed over 20 casualties in rain-related incidents. Thiruvallur district will also observe a holiday for educational institutions on Friday.

Amid the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung, which crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpet continue to face the brunt of heavy rains since December 4. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively involved in rescue operations, recovering another body in a late-night operation. The Indian Navy, having shifted over 700 people to safer locations, is tirelessly assisting those stranded in flooded areas like Pallikaranai, Thoraipakkam, Perumbakkam, and Velachery.

The state government emphasizes the expedited relief activities, including ongoing efforts to pump out stagnant water in various parts of the city. Unfortunately, the death toll has risen, prompting intensified rescue and recovery operations. Efforts are concentrated on providing aid to the affected population and addressing the immediate challenges of waterlogging and shortages.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) foresees further downpours in Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Friday and Saturday. The forecast includes light to moderate rainfall in Kerala and Mahe over the next five days and in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Lakshadweep over the next three days. Specific districts, such as Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Chennai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, and Thanjavur, are expected to experience heavy rainfall.