Cyclone Montha: CM Naidu urges NDA MPs, MLAs to stand by people

Amaravati, Oct 28 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked the NDA MPs, ministers, MLAs and other leaders to stand by the people in the wake of severe cyclone Montha.

In a teleconference with the NDA MPs, ministers and MLAs, he said from cadre to leader, everyone should help people in the time of calamity.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president told the leaders of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP to be available to people in the cyclone-affected areas.

Stating that cyclone Montha is going to affect the state, the Chief Minister informed the leaders that, as per the current information, it is approaching the state from a distance of 270 km from Kakinada at a speed of 15 km.

The cyclone is likely to cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema and Eluru districts.

CM Naidu spoke about the steps being taken to completely reduce the loss of life and prevent property damage.

"We are sending messages to mobile phones in real time depending on the severity of the situation. We have informed the authorities about the steps to be taken to save the crops from being submerged.

He wanted NDA workers to come forward as volunteers and participate in relief activities by sensitising the people.

The Chief Minister also told the NDA MPs that the coalition government will also seek Central assistance if necessary.

"The government's goal is to save the lives of the people and reduce the loss. We should be there for the people in times of crisis. The NDA machinery should cooperate with the government machinery in cyclone relief measures," he said.

Recalling that the government dealt effectively with Titli and Hudhud cyclones, CM Naidu exuded confidence that it will also effectively deal with Montha.

The Chief Minister told the NDA leaders that the rains under the impact of the cyclone were affecting 39 constituencies.

The government has deployed NDRF and SDRF personnel at the field level in view of the possibility of flash floods.

"We are making arrangements to remove fallen trees and poles on a war footing. We have brought back the fishermen who went fishing in the sea. The NDA cadres should also have coordination with them," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor