Cyclone 'Montha': IMD issues orange alert for North coastal TN

Chennai, Oct 26 A deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is gradually intensifying and is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm 'Montha' by Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The system, currently moving northwestward at a speed of about 8 kilometres per hour, is likely to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next two days.

In its latest bulletin, the IMD said the deep depression, which formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, was centred about 800 kilometres east-southeast of Chennai at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday.

It is forecast to intensify into a cyclonic storm by early Monday over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. Meteorologists predict that the system will continue to move in a north-northwest direction, gradually strengthening into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday night or early Tuesday.

It is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, close to Kakinada, as a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday evening or night.

During its progression, wind speeds are likely to reach 90–100 kilometres per hour, with gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour along and off the Andhra and north Tamil Nadu coasts.

The IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea and advised those already at sea to return to the coast immediately due to the risk of rough waves and strong winds.

Under the influence of the system, heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Ranipet districts, and Puducherry on Sunday.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for these regions, indicating the likelihood of intense rainfall accompanied by strong winds. On Monday, heavy rain is forecast in Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Chennai districts, while Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Vellore, and Puducherry may also receive moderate to heavy showers.

District administrations have been put on high alert, and disaster management teams have been asked to stay prepared to handle any emergencies arising from heavy rainfall, flooding, or strong winds as the system intensifies over the next 48 hours.

