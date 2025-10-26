Cyclone Montha: Indian Army on High Alert as System Strengthens Over Bay of Bengal

The Indian Army has been placed on high alert amid the formation of cyclonic systems over the East Central Arabian Sea and the Southeast Bay of Bengal, which are predicted to intensify into Cyclone “Montha” within the next 48 hours. The Army is closely coordinating with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and concerned state governments to ensure preparedness and response readiness. Bengaluru and several parts of Karnataka have also been put on alert as the developing low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal threatens to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast that the low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday, October 26, which will be named “Montha,” meaning “beautiful flowers,” a name suggested by Thailand. Currently positioned over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the system is expected to strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm by October 28. In its latest update, the IMD stated that the depression has been moving westwards at a speed of seven kmph, situated approximately 460 km west-southwest of Port Blair and nearly 1,000 km southeast of key coastal cities such as Chennai and Visakhapatnam.

According to the IMD, the developing storm is expected to track west-northwestwards, intensifying into a deep depression by October 26 and evolving into a full cyclonic storm by October 27 over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal. By the morning of October 28, Cyclone Montha is predicted to become a severe cyclonic storm before making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada. The system could bring sustained winds of 90–100 kmph and gusts reaching up to 110 kmph, posing significant threats of heavy rain, flooding, and wind damage along the coastal belt.

Widespread rainfall is forecast across Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as the cyclone approaches. On October 28, the IMD issued an orange alert for ten districts in Odisha, including Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, and Ganjam, while the rest of the state remains under a yellow warning. The following day, October 29, districts like Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Balasore will continue under orange alert due to anticipated heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Karnataka, including Bengaluru, is expected to experience moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds under a yellow alert until October 26. Tamil Nadu’s coastal areas, including Chennai, may also witness scattered showers.

Authorities across southern and eastern India have urged residents to stay vigilant and follow weather advisories as Cyclone Montha gains intensity over the Bay of Bengal. Low-lying and coastal regions are at heightened risk of flooding, power outages, and structural damage due to strong winds and heavy precipitation. The IMD and NDMA are continuously monitoring developments to coordinate timely evacuations and relief operations if necessary. Officials emphasized that preparedness and public cooperation remain crucial to minimizing the cyclone’s impact, urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay tuned to official updates as the storm edges closer to the coastline.