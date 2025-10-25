Cyclone ‘Montha’ likely to intensify, warning signal hoisted at nine ports in TN and Puducherry

Chennai, Oct 25 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm - to be named Montha - within the next 48 hours.

In response, cyclone warning signal number one has been hoisted at nine ports across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as authorities step up preparedness measures.

The depression, currently centred about 990 kilometres southeast of Chennai, is expected to move west-northwestward and intensify further into a deep depression by Sunday.

It is likely to strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Monday, October 27, before moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The IMD said the system might make landfall between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam early next week.

Meanwhile, another depression has formed over the Arabian Sea and is moving north-northwestwards at around seven kilometres per hour. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm by Sunday, according to the latest updates.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Ranipet districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rain on Monday.

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal till October 28 as the northeast monsoon, which set in on October 16, continues to remain active.

Ports at Chennai, Ennore (Kamarajar), Kattupalli, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Karaikal, Thoothukudi (VO Chidambaranar), and Pamban have all hoisted the first-level cyclone warning signal, port authorities confirmed. They added that while ship movements remain safe and normal for now, continuous monitoring is underway.

Fishermen have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea along the Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and central-west coasts until Monday due to rough and turbulent sea conditions.

The Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority (TNDMA) has directed district administrations to remain on alert, particularly in coastal areas that faced flooding and wind damage during the earlier phase of monsoon rains last week.

Emergency teams and relief centres have been kept on standby as the weather system intensifies over the Bay of Bengal.

