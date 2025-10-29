Cyclone Montha Likely to Weaken Into Deep Depression Over Andhra and Telangana in Next Few Hours, Says IMD

The impact of Cyclone Montha led to heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging across several parts of Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Vijayawada district. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm weakened into a cyclonic storm after making landfall along the coastal belt of the state. The system is expected to move north-northwestwards, affecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, before further weakening into a deep depression and eventually a low-pressure area over the next few hours. Despite losing strength, Montha continues to bring moderate to heavy rainfall across affected regions.

The cyclone, which crossed the Andhra coast near Kakinada between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around 7 pm on Tuesday, left a trail of damage in several districts, including Alluri Sitarama Raju, Krishna, Eluru, East and West Godavari, and Konaseema. One elderly woman lost her life in Konaseema when a tree fell on her house, while two others—a boy and an auto driver—were injured by uprooted coconut trees due to strong winds. The IMD reported that 15 districts experienced significant disruptions in daily life as the cyclone moved toward Odisha, where its intensity gradually declined.

In response, the Andhra Pradesh government suspended vehicular movement from 8:30 pm Tuesday to 6 am Wednesday in the seven most-affected districts. Emergency preparations were intensified, including the deployment of 1,447 earthmovers, 321 drones, and 1,040 chainsaws for clearing fallen trees. Over 3.6 crore alert messages were sent to residents, and 81 wireless towers were installed to ensure uninterrupted communication. IMD officials recorded 12.6 cm of rainfall in Ulavapadu, followed by heavy showers in Kavali, Dagadarthi, and Singarayakonda. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation, with officials confirming that Nellore district recorded the highest rainfall.