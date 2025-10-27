Cyclone Montha: Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut in These Andhra Pradesh Districts Till October 31

Holidays have been declared for schools and colleges in 22 districts of Andhra Pradesh in view of Cyclone Montha. However, no holidays have been announced in the Kurnool and Anantapur districts. Although the impact of the cyclone is expected to be severe.

Kakinada district has declared holidays from October 27 to October 31, while other districts have announced closures for one to three days. The cyclone Montha is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam on October 28.

Also Read | School Holiday in Tamil Nadu on October 27? Chennai and Other Districts Brace for Heavy Rainfall Amid Cyclone Montha.

Considering the safety of students, the Intermediate Education Board of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, and YSR Kadapa districts have declared holidays for government, aided, non-aided, and private colleges and government colleges from October 27 to 31.

The board has instructed field officers to strictly implement these orders. “Students must remain at home, and no educational institution should operate on the days declared as holidays by the respective district collectors,” the board said. It also warned that any negligence in following the directive would be dealt with seriously.