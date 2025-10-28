Cyclone Montha starts landfall near Kakinada, process to continue for 3-4 hours: IMD

Amaravati, Oct 28 Severe cyclonic storm Montha in the Bay of Bengal has started making landfall near Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday night.

Latest observations indicate that the landfall process has commenced and will continue for the next 3-4 hours, the IMD said in a bulletin.

The maximum wind speed at the time of landfall is likely to be 90-110 km per hour.

Under the impact of Montha, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, south Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

The IMD has appealed to people to stay indoors to stay safe and follow official updates.

The impact of the cyclone is likely to be severe in Kakinada, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, and Chinturu and Rampachodavaram divisions of Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government has ordered the suspension of all vehicle movement in these seven districts from 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday to 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

District Collectors and Superintendents of Police have been instructed to halt traffic on all types of roads, including national highways passing through these districts. However, an exemption has been granted only for emergency medical services.

The government has advised all residents in these districts to stay indoors, not to venture outside, and to remain vigilant.

The cyclone is likely to affect 403 mandals in 22 districts across the state. The officials have set up 488 control rooms in mandals to deal with the emergency situation.

The government has set up a total of 1,204 relief camps, and 75,802 people have been evacuated to these camps.

The IMD has issued a red alert for the coastal districts, which also face the threat of flash floods.

Storm surge of about one metre above the astronomical tide is also expected along the coast, which may inundate low-lying areas.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Nellore, Konaseema, and Kakinada districts have been receiving heavy rains with strong winds.

High tidal waves have damaged the Uppada-Kakinada beach road. Authorities closed the road for traffic.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for five days. All activities on the coast have been suspended. Authorities have closed the beaches for tourists.

Great danger signal number 10 was hoisted at Kakinada Port. The great danger signal is the highest danger signal issued to port in times of severe cyclones.

Great danger signal number nine was hoisted at Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kalingapatnam and Bheemunipatnam ports.

Great danger signal eight was hoisted at Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam, Krishnapatnam and Vadarevu ports.

