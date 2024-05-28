Cyclone Remal: 2 Killed, 17 Injured As Heavy Rains Lash in Assam

Two people lost their lives and 17 others sustained injuries in separate incidents due to heavy rains and strong winds, which were the aftermath of cyclone Remal, causing widespread devastation in Assam on Tuesday, officials reported.

In one incident, Putul Gogoi was identified as the victim of a landslide triggered by continuous rainfall at the under-construction NHPC's Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Power project in Gerukamukh, located in Lakhimpur district, according to authorities.

A tragic incident claimed the life of a 17-year-old college student, identified as Kausik Bordoloi Amphi, when a tree collapsed on the auto-rickshaw he was traveling in at Dighalbori in Morigaon district. Officials reported that the vehicle was carrying a total of five individuals, with all of them sustaining injuries as a result.

In Dhekiajuli, located in Sonitpur district, a tree fell on a school bus, causing injuries to 12 children. They were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Additionally, in the Palashbari area of Kamrup district, another individual sustained injuries while attempting to evade a falling tree.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the inclement weather is expected to continue. ''I have instructed officials to be alert to respond to exigencies at the earliest. Request citizens not to venture out unless there is an emergency and be safe. We are constantly monitoring the situation,'' he posted on X.

In the heavily impacted Dima Hasao district, road connectivity between Haflong and Cachar was disrupted, leading to traffic restrictions along the Jatinga-Harangajao route. Authorities enforced a redirection of heavy vehicles destined for Barak Valley through Meghalaya.

