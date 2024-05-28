Cyclone Remal: 6 Killed, 29,000 Houses Damaged in West Bengal’s Coastal Areas

West Bengal reported that nearly 29,500 houses across 24 blocks and 79 municipal wards, primarily in the southern coastal areas, were partially or completely damaged by Cyclone Remal. State officials confirmed that the severe cyclone claimed the lives of at least six people. The victims included one person in Kolkata, two women in South 24 Parganas district, one individual in Panihati in North 24 Parganas district, and a father-son duo in Memari in Purba Medinipur.

State officials reported that 2,140 trees were uprooted and around 1,700 electric poles fell across various parts of West Bengal due to Cyclone Remal. Of the nearly 29,500 damaged houses, 27,000 suffered partial damage while 2,500 were completely destroyed, authorities confirmed.

The Kolkata Municipality team and Kolkata Police Disaster Management team are actively engaged in clearing uprooted trees, especially in the Alipore area. Late-night visuals showed workers diligently working to clear roads despite the ongoing rainfall.

According to a report of India TV, the official cautioned that these figures might change as evaluations are ongoing, with data collection and damage estimation still in progress. "The figures will probably change as the evaluation process is still not complete. Data is being collected from the districts and the estimation of the damage is being calculated," the official said.

Meanwhile, at least 10 people were killed, and millions were left without power as the severe cyclone battered the coasts of Bangladesh with devastating winds up to 120 kph and storm surges, inundating hundreds of villages. Bangladesh's junior minister for disaster management and relief, Mohibur Rahman, confirmed that 10 people have been officially reported dead, with the storm completely destroying over 35 households and affecting more than three million people.



