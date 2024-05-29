Cyclone Remal: Death Toll Rises to 37; Heavy Rain and Landslides Devastate Northeastern States

Heavy rain and thunderstorms triggered by Cyclone Remal have resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people in the northeastern states, including Mizoram, with dozens still missing. Hundreds have been forced to seek refuge in relief camps as the severe weather destroyed homes and downed power lines. Mizoram has been the most severely affected state in the region.

Cyclone Remal has claimed the lives of 27 people in the Melthum, Hlimen, Falkawn, and Salem Veng areas of Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, according to a state government release on Tuesday. Relief teams have recovered the bodies of 27 victims so far, with the death toll expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue in the city.

The weather forecasting agency predicted heavy rainfall today over parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, and Tripura, with light rainfall expected in other areas. The IMD also issued a warning that the rains could damage vulnerable structures and cause traffic disruptions due to waterlogging in several areas.

Officials confirmed that four people died and 18 others were injured in Assam due to heavy rainfall and strong winds following the cyclone. In Sonitpur district, a tree fell on a school bus, injuring 12 children who were subsequently admitted to a local hospital, authorities reported.

Heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Remal claimed four lives in Nagaland and damaged more than 40 houses, state authorities confirmed on Tuesday. The NDRF deployed an underwater drone to assist with search operations a day after the cyclone made landfall.