Cyclone Senyar: Cyclonic Storm Likely to Landfall Today, Says IMD; Heavy Rainfall Likely in These States

The deep depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal near Malaysia over the Strait of Malacca and intensified into cyclonic storm Senyar on Wednesday morning, November 26, according Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The cyclonic system had moved westwards on Tuesday evening and is likely to continue to move in the same direction.

The cyclonic storm Senyar is likely to make landfall today. Senyar means a 'lion', the name was given by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The storm lay centred over the same region near latitude 5.1 degrees north and longitude 98.5 degrees East, which is about 160 km east of Kuta Makmur island in Indonesia, 200 km west-southwest of George Town (Malaysia), 640 km east-southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 770 km southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), the IMD said.

(A) Cyclonic Storm "Senyar" [Pronunciation: 'Sen-yar'] over Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia The deep depression over Strait of Malacca moved nearly westwards in past 6 hours with a speed of 10 kmph, intensified into a cyclonic storm "Senyar" [Pronunciation:… — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 26, 2025

"It is very likely to maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm for next 24 hours and then weaken gradually. It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross Indonesia coast around Lat 5.0°N during forenoon of today, the 26th November. Thereafter, it will move west-southwestwards initially then recurve eastwards during subsequent 48 hours" said IMD in its latest bulletin.

Another low-pressure area has been detected in the Bay of Bengal and the adjoining area of Sri Lanka and the equatorial Indian Ocean. According to IMD, the low-pressure is likely to move north-westwards and become a well-marked low pressure during the next 12 hours and intensify further into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours.

"The well-marked low-pressure area near Malaysia has intensified into a depression over the Strait of Malacca. Another low-pressure area persists over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, South Sri Lanka & adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean," said IMD on X.

Due to two weather formations in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall warnings for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Heavy rainfall alert in the above states between November 25 and December 1.

According to weather department, heavy rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu between November 25 and 30, Kerala and Mahe on November 25 and 26, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and Rayalaseema from November 29 to December 1, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands from November 26 to November 29.