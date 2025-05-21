Cyclone Shakti: IMD Urges Public Not to Panic, Debunks Reports of Storm Warning

After reports of the formation of the cyclonic storm named' Shakti', the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a clarification and urged not to panic and check official weather forecasts. According to reports, cyclonic storm Shakti is forming over the Bay of Bengal and is likely to fall on the West Bengal and Odisha coast between May 23 and May 28 due to depression and cyclonic circulation over the Andaman Sea.

The head of the Forecast Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, Habibur Rahaman Biswas, said that confusion is created from the misinterpretation of meteorological terms. He said that cyclonic circulation refers to the rotation of the air at higher altitudes, typically between 1.5 km and 7.6 km above the ground, and does not necessarily lead to the formation of a surface-level cyclonic storm.

Biswas said many misunderstood the word 'cyclonic' they refer it as the imminent threat of a cyclone, which is not the case. The IMD warned against spreading unconfirmed information and flatly rejected the existence of any such cyclone. IMD has not issued such warning of cyclone.

The department also highlighted the early onset of the southwest monsoon, which has advanced into parts of the Bay of Bengal, the south Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands, and sections of the north Andaman Sea as of May 13.