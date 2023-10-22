Cyclone Tej intensifies into extremely severe cyclonic storm

Cyclone Tej, which has been developing in the Arabian Sea, has escalated into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, as confirmed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. The cyclonic storm is currently tracking in a northwestward direction and is projected to make landfall along the Yemen-Oman coasts, positioned between Al Ghaidah (Yemen) and Salalah (Oman).

This landfall is anticipated to occur near the eastern vicinity of Al Ghaidah around noon on October 24. The cyclone is expected to maintain its intensity as a very severe cyclonic storm, with wind speeds ranging from 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching up to 140 kmph, according to the IMD.

The very severe cyclonic storm Tej intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm and lay centred about 160 km east-southeast of Socotra (Yemen), 540 km south-southeast of Salalah (Oman), and 550 km southeast of Al Ghaidah (Yemen) at 8:30 am on Sunday, the IMD said in a statement. The IMD also said the depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to further intensify into a deep depression by early Monday morning.