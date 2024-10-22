Cyclone threat: Well-marked low pressure area intensifies into depression in Bay of Bengal

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 The well-marked low pressure area developed in Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression, IMD informed on Tuesday.

"Yesterday’s well-marked low pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, concentrated into a depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST on October 22, over the same region near latitude 15.4° N and longitude 91.2°E, about 730 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 770 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 740 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh)," said the IMD.

The IMD further noted that the system is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 23 over the east-central Bay of Bengal.

"Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 24 and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 and the next morning as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph," it added.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier asserted that the state government is fully prepared to deal with the impending severe cyclonic storm.

CM Majhi, while emphasising the government's resolve to ensure 'zero casualty' in the cyclone, has appealed to the people not to panic.

The Chief Minister has also reviewed the preparedness to face the cyclone in a high-level meeting at the Lok Seva Bhavan here on Monday. All the District Collectors have been instructed to identify the affected areas and ensure evacuation of all the people from vulnerable places to safer places.

The state government has also cancelled the leaves of all its employees from October 23 to 25. The schools in 14 affected districts will also remain closed during the above period.

The tourists have also been asked to leave Puri before the cyclonic storm hits the Odisha coast. The state government has advised the devotees from the state and outside to avoid visiting the holy city on October 24 and 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor