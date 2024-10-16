Cyclonic Storm in Bay of Bengal To Make Landfall Between Puducherry and Nellore on October 17, Heavy Rains Likely in South Coast, Rayalaseema

A depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is expected to make landfall near the coast between Puducherry and Nellore on October 17 morning and is likely to cause heavy rainfall in several places of South Coast and Rayalaseema.

Ronanki Kurmanath, Meteorological Department, Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority said, "A depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm which is moving in a northwest direction at a speed of 10 km/h. It is located 440 km from Chennai, 460 km from Puducherry, and 530 km from Nellore."

The depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 5:30 AM today over the same region near latitude 12.1° N and longitude 83.4°E, about 360 km east-southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu), 390 km east of Puducherry and 450 km southeast of Nellore (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to move west-northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai during early morning of 17th October, said IMD.

A depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm which is moving in a northwest direction at a speed of 10 km/h. It is located 440 km from Chennai, 460 km from Puducherry, and 530 km from Nellore. The storm is expected to make landfall near the…

"The storm is expected to make landfall near the coast between Puducherry and Nellore by tomorrow morning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in several places in the South Coast and Rayalaseema, with extremely heavy rainfall likely in some areas. Along the coast, wind speeds of 40-60 km/h are expected," said Kurmanath.

The official further said that fishermen are advised not to venture out to sea and that the public should remain alert and take necessary precautions. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department said that the depression laid centre as of 5:30 pm on Tuesday over the southwest Bay of Bengal, about 490 kilometres from the east-southeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The IMD further stated that the depression was likely to move north-westwards and cross the Onam coast close to Duqm during the early hours of October 16.

The depression over southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speedof 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the16th October 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.1° N and longitude…

"The depression over the west-central Arabian Sea off the Oman coast moved northwestwards with a speed of 23 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 1730 hours IST of October 15, 2024, over the same region near latitude 18.3°N and longitude 58.8°E, about 180 km southeast of Duqm (Oman), 260 km south of Masirah (Oman) and 520 km east-northeast of Salalah (Oman). It is likely to move nearly north-westwards and cross the Oman coast close to Duqm (Oman) during the early hours of October 16," the IMD stated. This development comes following the commencement of northeast monsoon rainfall activity over southeast peninsular India.