Cylinder blast injures 9 during firefighting operation in Delhi's Anand Parvat Industrial Area

As many as nine people were injured in a cylinder blast during a firefighting operation at a factory in Anand Parvat Industrial Area in the national capital on Saturday, informed Delhi Fire Service.

A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the fire.

"A total of 9 people including six firefighters, one policeman, one person of the factory and an unknown person were injured in cylinder blast during the firefighting operation in Anand Parvat Industrial Area today morning. All injured are in stable condition," informed Delhi Fire Service.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details into the fire mishap are awaited.

In yet another fire accident that took place the same day, five persons received minor injuries in a cylinder blast during a firefighting operation in Azad market.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor