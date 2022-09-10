Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

Mercedes-Benz has submitted an interim report on industrialist Cyrus Mistry's fatal accident. As per the automaker, the brakes of the car were pressed five seconds before it crashed into the road divider. Further, in the interim report, the automaker said it has submitted the car was running at a speed of 100 kmph a few seconds before the accident, while its speed was 89 kmph when it hit the divider on the bridge.

Cyrus Mistry and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed on Sunday afternoon when their Mercedes car hit a road divider in Palghar district. Two other car occupants, Anahita Pandole (55), who was at the wheel, and her husband Darius Pandole (60) suffered injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai. Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said that the Regional Transport Office (RTO) submitted its report which mentioned that four airbags in the car had opened after the crash - three at the driver's seat and one at the adjoining seat.

A team of experts from Mercedes Benz is coming to Mumbai from Hong Kong on September 12 for inspection of the car," he said. Till that time, the car will be kept at the Mercedes showroom at Hiranandani in Thane, he said. "After the inspection, the luxury carmaker will give its final report," he said. Mercedes-Benz had sent to Germany the Electronic Control Module (ECM) of the car in which the former Tata Sons chairman was killed, for analysis. Most high-end cars have the Electronic Control Module which can later help identify technical issues like brake failure or low brake fluid.