Cyrus Poonawala undergoes angioplasty after heart attack, stable

Pune, Nov 18 The Chairman and Managing Director of Serum Institute of India, Cyrus Poonawala, suffered a mild heart attack late on Thursday.

He was rushed to the Ruby Hall Clinic early on Friday where he underwent an angioplasty and is recovering well, said doctors attending him.

According to a hospital statement, Poonawala was operated upon by a team of doctors supervised by Purvez Grant, C.N. Makhale and Abhijeet Khardekar.

The hospital advisor, Ali Daruwala, said that Poonawala is stable and is likely to be discharged in a couple of days.

