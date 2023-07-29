Dabri murder-suicide case: Cops probing matter from all angles

New Delhi, July 29 The Delhi Police on Friday said they were investigating the Dabri murder-suicide case, in which a 23-year-old youth shot dead a 40-year-old woman before killing himself, from all angles including personal enmity.

A police officer said the bodies were handed over to their families for last rites.

"As the motive behind the murder is not yet clear, we are probing the case from all angles," the official said.

Initial inquiries suggested that the motive behind the woman's murder could be linked to personal enmity.

"Both individuals' phones have been recovered. The devices are currently being examined by forensic experts," a source said, adding, no previous complaint of stalking in connection with the case was found.

Renu, 40, was shot dead by 23-year-old Ashish on Thursday night near her house. After shooting Renu in the head, Ashish fled. Subsequently, the police launched an investigation into the matter. Their search led them to a nearby house where Ashish used to reside with his parents. Shockingly, they discovered that Ashish had ended his own life on the terrace using a country-made pistol.

Even as Renu was rushed to the hospital, she could not be saved and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

It was learnt that Ashish and Renu had been known each other for the last two years.

