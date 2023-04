New Delhi [India], April 28 : Department of mal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) in collaboration with the Veterinary Council of India (VCI) will celebrate World Veterinary Day 2023 on Saturday at New Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan, an official release said on Friday.

In order to recognize and celebrate the important roles of Veterinarians in mal and human health and welfare, food security, food quality and safety, ecology, drugs and pharmaceuticals development, biomedical research, rural development, as educators, trainers, and policymakers, economic development through livestock production and management and in wildlife conservation, and the protection of the environment and biodiversity, safeguarding our country by preventing the threat of bioterrorism, the Department of mal Husbandry and Dairying in close collaboration with Veterinary Council of India is going to celebrate World Veterinary Day- 2023 on Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Main activities include Conference and Panel Discussions on mainstream subjects including veterinary education and services in the country and the Role of vets in One Health.

The 2023 World Veterinary Day will be celebrated on April 29th 2023. The Day honours the veterinary profession every year on the final Saturday in April. This year the theme of the Day is Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession.

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, mal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State for Fisheries, mal Husbandry and Dairying and L Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, mal Husbandry and Dairying will grace the event.

