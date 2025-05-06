Dahod Fire: Massive Blaze Engulfs 15 Houses in Chilakota Village (Watch Video)

A massive fire broke out in several kutcha houses in the Chilakota village of the Dahod district of Gujarat in the early hours of Tuesday, May 6. Upon receiving information, fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

Watch Video

Videos shared on social media show a huge blaze engulfing houses. Local people at the spot struggle to douse the fire. The exact cause of the fire is still unknown. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are suspected to have triggered the sudden blaze. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, all those whose homes were completely destroyed in the blaze have been given shelter in a nearby primary school. As Vadodara city continues to expand, the number of high-rise buildings is also increasing. In 2013, the municipal corporation purchased two hydraulic platforms for fire rescues in high-rise structures. One of these, worth Rs 9 crore and procured from Finland, was placed at the Makarpura GIDC fire station.