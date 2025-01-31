Dahod Police Use Drone Camera in Hilly Terrain to Catch Temple Thief; Video Goes Viral

Indian police are using high-tech technology, like drones, to catch the accused. A video shot from a Dahod Police drone shows how police located a robber in the hilly terrain of Gujarat's Dahod. Cops deployed drone cameras to track and arrest a temple serial thief who was hiding in bushes.

The suspect, identified as Ramesh Bhabhor, whose name in several thefts in temples across Rajasthan's Banswara district, including two Jain temples, sparked public outrage. Along with Bhabhor, police also arrested Dilip Soni, a buyer who allegedly purchased silver bars made from melted temple jewellery.

Bhabhor's identity was first established through CCTV footage provided by the Banswara police. He was previously caught by the local crime branch in Dahod, Superintendent of Police Dr Rajdeepsinh Zala told reporters on Wednesday.

Police learned that Bhabhor was hiding in Matwa village of Garbada taluka. Due to the rugged terrain, a drone camera was deployed to confirm his presence at home. As the police closed in, Bhabhor attempted to flee but was tracked in real-time by the drone until an officer caught him.